DCA Seize Unlicensed Cosmetic Products, and Products Claiming to Treat Menstrual Irregularities

Officials seized large quantities of raw material and henna (mehendi) powder of various brands worth `50,000. Following the raid, the officials collected samples for testing particularly for the presence of prohibited ‘picramic acid’ for further investigation. In a separate raid, the sleuths seized ‘Jadi Buti Nourishing Hair Oil' in Mahbubnagar district for making misleading advertisements claiming that it treats disorders such as epilepsy and anxiety.

Additionally, DCA also seized products named as ‘Bellacare Syrup' for misleading advertisements that it treats dysfunctional uterine bleeding, menstrual irregularities and unexplained female infertility.

A firm named ‘Nargis Herbs’ based in Jiyaguda are selling cosmetics that include mehendi cones, henna powder with brand names ‘Pakeezah Gold Mehendi ’,‘Pakeezah Art Henna, and ‘Pakeezah Fast’ without procuring cosmetic manufacturing licence, the DCA officials said.

Explaining the details, DG (DCA) V. B. Kamalasan Reddy said, “Cosmetics can only be manufactured under a ‘Cosmetics Licence’ issued by the DCA only after an inspection to ensure the licence applicant is equipped with facilities complying with good manufacturing practices and other requirements for cosmetics manufacturing on his premises adhering to the standards set forth by the BIS.”

“The cosmetics must be manufactured as per norms set by Indian Standards for Cosmetics and laid down by the BIS. Synthetic dyes such as ‘picramic acid’ are prohibited from being added during manufacturing henna as per BIS standards,” the DG said in a press release.

Such claims are in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisements) Act, 1954, Reddy said adding, that the Drugs and Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisements) Act, 1954, prohibits the advertisement of certain drugs for the treatment of specific diseases and disorders.



