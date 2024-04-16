DCA raids result in seizure of stock from two unlicensed pharmacy stores

Hyderabad: Officials of Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) conducted a raid at Sri Sai Super Speciality Dental Hospital at Rajeev Chowk in Wanaparthy and found that a dentist M. Venkata Suresh was operating a pharmacy without a drug license.



During the raid, officers detected unauthorized stocking of a substantial quantity of medicines intended for sale. Over 24 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, painkiller drugs, and other dental medications, were found stocked on the premises. The DCA officials seized the entire stock worth Rs. 80,000.

In a separate raid, officials conducted searches at a medical shop in Noor Khan Bazaar in Charminar and one Mir Hussain Hyder Razvi was illegally operating a medical shop without a valid drug license.

The officials discovered unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines for sale. Thirty-six varieties of medicines, including habit-forming drugs, antibiotics, anti-ulcer drugs, cough syrups, and others were found stocked for sale at the premises.

Habit-forming drugs, such as Alprazolam tablets and codeine syrups were also found at the unlicensed premises. Stock worth Rs. 50,000 was seized. Officials collected samples during the two raids for analysis.

In another raid, the DCA officials seized ‘Tenebetic-20 tablets’ (Teneligliptin tablets IP 20 mg) at Kothapet.

Teneligliptin tablets 20 mg sold under brand name ‘Tenebetic-20 tablets’ is under price control as per Drugs (Prices Control) Order-2013 and the price of product shall be in accordance with the ‘Ceiling Price’ fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), Government of India.

The firm overpriced the product and charged an excess of Rs. 27.20 per strip of 10 tablets, which is a violation of Drugs (Prices Control) Order- 2013, officials said.