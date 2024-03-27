Top
DCA Gets NABL Accreditation

DC Correspondent
26 March 2024 7:11 PM GMT
DCA Gets NABL Accreditation
TS Drug Control Administration (DCA).

Hyderabad: The laboratory of the TS Drug Control Administration (DCA) received an accreditation certificate from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). The NABL assessment team audited the laboratory located in Vengal Raonagar, the DCA said.

The lab performs quality control tests on drugs and cosmetics manufactured within the country. Last year, the lab tested 4,553 samples and declared 79 as sub-standard.

DC Correspondent
