DCA Conducts Surprise Raids in Hyderabad and Districts

DC Correspondent
28 Jan 2024 6:32 PM GMT
DCA seized medicines from shopowners who don't relevant papers (Photo:Twitter)

Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration (TS DCA) said it had seized huge quantities of medicines from medical shopowners who did not have the relevant permits, in raids conducted in many places in the state on Saturday.

TS DCA Director-General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy in a statement on Sunday said that officials had raided a medical shop at Jangammet, Falaknuma, which was functioning illegally and seized medicines worth `1.2 lakh. The accused owner was identified as K. Achutha Reddy. The shop was located next to a clinic.

Seized during the raid were 40 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, anti-diabetic, antifungal, anti-hypertensive drugs, painkillers and anti-ulcer medicines, Kamalasan Reddy said.

The DCA raided a quack’s clinic and seized drugs worth `70,000 stocked for sale at Kothapet village, Shivampet mandal, Medak district. The accused, D. Srinivas, claimed to be a ‘rural medical practitioner’ and had stocked 41 varieties of medicines including antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs and antihypertensives.

DCA officials detected several higher generation ‘antibiotics’ at the clinic during the raid. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by an unqualified person may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public in rural areas, including emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), Kamalasan Reddy said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Drugs Control Administration Hyderabad 
