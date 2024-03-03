DCA and Enforcement Officials Raid a Store Posting Misleading Advertisements

Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration (DCA) late on Sunday night seized oil that was being advertised a cure for various diseases, from a shop in Shakkargunj. The claim was in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, TSDCA Director-General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said.

The punishment is imprisonment up to six months or a fine, or both, he said.



In a separate operation, the TSDCA along with vigilance and enforcement (V&E) officials raided a clinic run by one Dasari Mallaiah who claimed to be a rural medical practitioner in Yernagudem of Nalgonda district and found that he had stocked medicines without a licence to do so. Officials found 41 varieties of higher generation antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, cough syrups, anti-ulcer drugs, medicines for diabetes and antihypertensives and seized medicines worth Rs 45,000.



