DC Impact: Nasr School Principal Relents, Gives Hall Ticket To Student

Hyderabad: Authorities of Nasr Girls School — who had denied hall ticket to a Class 12 student on grounds of attendance shortage — relented and backtracked their decision by issuing the hall ticket to the student due to public outrage and heightened scrutiny over its decision following reportage by the Deccan Chronicle.

The controversy at Nasr Girls School started with distressed parents alleging that the school was withholding hall tickets to Class 12 ICSE students who did not perform well in pre-finals, just days ahead of their board examinations.

Parents claimed they were pressurised to withdraw their child’s admission due to academic performance or attendance concerns.

In the case of a student, an athlete, who was denied the hall ticket, the principal justified her decision, citing the student's attendance falling short of the 75 per cent requirement. However, it was revealed that the student had been battling depression and anxiety, and receiving medical treatment for a year.

While the student’s access to the hall ticket marks a temporary resolution to the immediate issue, it also raises broader questions about such practices and policies of educational institutions