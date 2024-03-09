DC Impact: Double-decker Buses to be Back as TSRTC Fleet

Hyderabad: The impact of a February 21 report in Deccan Chronicle headlined ‘Call to bring back popular double-decker buses on roads’ has been such that transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday stated that the issue was under the active consideration of the state government.

He said during a media interaction that double-decker buses, which are now with HMDA, would soon be operating under TSRTC.It may be recalled that double-decker buses were flagged off by the then MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao during the Formula E-racing event in February 2023. However, the four buses remained with HMDA, which used them for its own purposes and was reluctant to introduce them for commuters.Deccan Chronicle had spoken to a cross-section of people, especially old-timers, who turned nostalgic at the very mention of double-decker buses. A majority of them sought full-time revival of the iconic double-decker buses, which presently ply as showpieces around important landmarks in the city, mostly in the surroundings of tank bund. Interestingly, several citizens opined that these buses could either be attached to TSRTC or the tourism department.