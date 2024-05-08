Day after polling, Supriya Sule says Baramati’s reputation sullied

Mumbai: A day after the polling in the much-hyped Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which was marred by several allegations of malpractices, Sharad Pawar (SP) candidate Supriya Sule on Wednesday said the image of Baramati has been tarnished by the events that took place during the voting. The daughter of the NCP founder said that the voting percentage also dropped as the people have lost hope due to the current political situation. Never since independence, such things have happened in Baramati, she said.

The contest in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has caught the eyes of the entire country, where Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar-led NCP’s Sunetra Pawar are locked in a fierce battle. Sule is the daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar, whereas Ajit Pawar is his cousin.

However, the polling in Baramati was marred by the allegations of coercion and voter intimidation, distribution of money to voters, booth capturing and physical altercations on Tuesday. The NCP (SP) has lodged more than 200 complaints against the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP for allegedly indulging in malpractices.

Commenting on it, Sule said, “All these things happened in Baramati like distribution of money, intimidation, threatening caused immense agony and pain. It does not bode well for democracy. This has never happened in the history of Baramati, which is a prestigious constituency, since independence.”

“Just like the country, dirty politics is also going on in Maharashtra. It is unfortunate that power is misused by those in power. People were disgusted by the current state of affairs, so that’s why the voter turnout went down,” said Sule.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar had shared a video that showed the Ajit Pawar-supporter MLA Dattatray Bharne purportedly hurling abusive threats at individuals aligned with Sule in Indapur assembly segment on the voting day.

Sule reached Indapur and spoke to her party workers on the incident involving Bharne’s alleged intimidation and enquired about their well-being.

“I felt sad after seeing that video of Datta Bharane, who was threatening and abusing a poor worker. I was in a lot of pain. Because Dattamama and I have worked together for many years. I met the worker and his wife who were both very upset,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar refuted the allegations of NCP (SP) and said he has seen Bharne’s explanation over the incident, in which he said that the MLA tried to pacify those involved in a dispute.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency saw a mere 56 per cent voter turnout. While Baramati Assembly segment recorded 64.50 per cent voting, less than 50 per cent eligible voters voted in two assembly segments — Khadakwasla and Purandar