Dassault-Reliance To Manufacture Falcon 2000 Jets In India

NEW DELHI: Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure Limited (RAL), on Wednesday announced at Paris Air Show execution of an agreement to manufacture Falcon 2000 LXS Business Executive jets in India for the global market. This is for the first time that Dassault Aviation will manufacture Falcon 2000 jets outside France, positioning India as a strategic global aviation hub, Dassault said, adding this is an epic moment for India as it joins the elite club of countries manufacturing next-generation business jets after the United States, France, Canada and Brazil.

The transfer of full fuselage and wing assembly operations combined with major facility upgrades, will pave the way for the first flight of “Made in India” Falcon 2000 from DRAL Facility at MIHAN, Nagpur in Maharashtra by 2028.

For Dassault Aviation, DRAL will become Center of Excellence (CoE) for Falcon series, including Falcon 6X and Falcon 8X programs, the first such CoE outside France.

Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO, Dassault Aviation said: “This new agreement, which will make DRAL the first centre of excellence for Falcon assembly outside France and which will eventually enable the establishment of a final assembly line for the Falcon 2000, illustrates, once again, our firm intent to meet our ‘Make in India’ commitments, and to contribute to the recognition of India as a major partner in the global aerospace supply chain.”

Anil D. Ambani, Founder Chairman, Reliance Group said: “This collaboration reflects our commitment to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliant India)’ and ‘Make in India for the World’. Our partnership with Dassault Aviation for manufacturing Falcon business jets in India is a defining moment for the country, Aviation Industry and the Reliance Group. This will help position India as a key force in the global aerospace value chain.”

Dassault said that this landmark initiative will see India emerge as a strategic centre for high-end business jet manufacturing, underscoring the nation’s growing prominence in the global aerospace ecosystem. The new final assembly line will cater to rising demand in India and other international markets.

The joint venture between Dassault Aviation and Reliance Aerostructure – DRAL – was established in 2017. The operations commenced with the setting up of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mihan, Nagpur, later that year. Since delivering its first Falcon 2000 front section in 2019, DRAL has assembled over 100 major subsections for the Falcon 2000, underscoring its world-class precision manufacturing capabilities and playing an integral role in Falcon global production program. DRAL is expected to recruit several hundred engineers and technicians over the next decade to support its expanding operations.