Dasoju, Kurra Petition Governor on their MLC Nominations

Hyderabad: BRS leaders Dr Sravan Dasoju and Kurra Satyanarayana on Monday submitted petitions to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan urging her to consider their nominations to the Telangana state Legislative Council in the wake of the recent judgment on the issue.

Speaking to media persons at the Raj Bhavan, Sravan and Satyanarayana said they were nominated by the then state cabinet on July 31, 2023 to the Legislative Council under the Governor’s quota, but this recommendation was rejected by the Raj Bhavan.

They said they approached the High Court on the grounds that Constitutional provisions were violated in the rejection of their nominations. They said the court had also said the nominations of Prof Kodandaram, and Ameer Ali Khan made to the Council by the Congress government and approved by the Governor violated the Constitutional provisions with respect to such appointments and urged the Governor to do justice to them.