Hyderabad: BRS spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju has filed a writ petition before the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to initiate action against minister Konda Surekha for passing defamatory comments against BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao.

The petitioner said that Surekha had claimed that Rama Rao was involved in the phone-tapping case and would be sent to jail. The police had not mentioned Rama Rao as a suspect, he said.