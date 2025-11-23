Darjeeling Woman Critical After Boyfriend Slits Her Throat Near Buddha Park in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: A woman from Darjeeling is battling for her life after her boyfriend allegedly slit her throat near Buddha Park under Chandrasekharpur police limits in Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning. The incident has shocked residents of the locality, where the woman had been running a small momo stall for the past few months.

According to preliminary police findings, the couple arrived at Buddha Park early in the morning, where an argument reportedly broke out between them. The accused, identified as Tinku Gurum, is suspected to have confronted the woman over alleged infidelity. Police said Tinku had been increasingly insecure and suspicious in recent days, and the confrontation appears to have escalated into a violent attack.

“She has been cheating several men. I am married to her, but she is now denying it and was in a relationship with another man,” Tinku claimed while being taken into custody.

Eyewitnesses told police that the verbal altercation intensified rapidly. In a sudden outburst, Tinku allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and slit the woman’s throat, leaving her bleeding profusely on the spot. Passersby rushed to help her and restrained the accused until police arrived.

The woman was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Chandrasekharpur police have arrested the accused and will produce him in court. Officers have registered a suo motu case and are examining the sequence of events leading to the assault. The victim’s family members in Darjeeling have been informed.

Police said further action will be taken based on the woman’s medical condition and her statement once she is able to record it.