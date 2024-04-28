Hyderabad: Congress Secunderabad Lok Sabha candidate Danam Nagender held a padayatra in Amberpet Assembly constituency on Saturday along with Khairatabad (Hyderabad Central) DCC president Dr C. Rohin Reddy. Senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao accompanied them.



They undertook an extensive campaign in Himayathnagar, Patelnagar, Premnagar and other colonies in the constituency. They conducted door-to-door campaigning, interacted with people and sought their support for Congress in Lok Sabha elections.

The padayatra evoked huge response from people who welcomed Nagender and the Congress leaders to their

localities and assured their complete support to the Congress in upcoming elections.

Rajendar and Dr Rohin Reddy explained to people about the successful implementation of five out of six guarantees promised by the Congress during Assembly polls within 100 days of coming to power. They promised that they will ensure speedy development of the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency with the support of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, if they elect the Congress in the May 13 elections.

Nagender and Dr Rohin Reddy lashed out at BJP and BRS for neglecting the development of Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency despite being in power at the Centre and the state respectively in the past ten years.



They slammed the BRS and the BJP for failing to complete the construction of flyovers in Golnaka and Amberpet even after ten years due to which people of the constituency were facing several hardships. They assured that they would speed up and complete pending works.



