Danam Asserts Strong Anti-Incumbency, Vows Victory in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency Danam Nagender said that there was a huge anti-incumbency against the BJP for the May 13 elections, as TS BJP chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy had failed to do anything for the constituency after getting elected as Secunderabad MP five years ago.

Nagender said that people were angry with the previous BRS government for neglecting Secunderabad in the last ten years. He said BRS Lok Sabha candidate T. Padma Rao Goud was elected MLA thrice from Secunderabad in the 2014, 2018 and 2023 Assembly polls, but failed to deliver on the promises to improve the constituency.

Nagender was speaking at a booth-level party workers meeting in Khairatabad. Congress Khairabad incharge Vijaya Reddy, Congress corporators, youth and women participated in the programme in large numbers.



Nagender said that the Congress would win Secunderabad seat with a big majority this time as people were angry with both the BJP and the BRS which neglected them in the last ten years despite being the ruling parties at the Centre and the state respectively.



