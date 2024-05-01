Hyderabad: Congress candidate from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency Danam Nagender on Tuesday said that he will focus on preventing flooding by undertaking nala development works in the city on a war footing, if he was elected as the MP.

“I will allocate funds under MPLADS to address flooding issues in the constituency. I will also get adequate funds from the state government to create necessary infrastructure to prevent flooding in the city,” Nagender said, while campaigning in Sanathnagar and Musheerabad Assembly constituencies which come under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Nagender said Hyderabad is witnessing frequent flooding due to failure of previous government in creating a proper stormwater drainage system.

Addressing streetcorner meetings, Nagender said Hyderabad witnessed rapid development during the Congress regime from 2004 to 2014 with the construction of Outer Ring Road project, international airport, PVNR Express highway, expansion of IT and pharma sectors.

However, he said that subsequent governments failed to take up any major development programmes in the last 10 years due to which the city is facing infrastructure issues.