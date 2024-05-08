Hyderabad: Municipal administration and urban development princpal secretary Dana Kishore instructed GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose and its Disaster Response Force (DRF) to be on the alert following Monday's rain.

Kishore has also instructed the officials of GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and police to work in co-ordination and resolve grievances promptly.

Officials were instructed to take all the precautions so that people do not face hardships, Kishore said.

The GHMC pressed into service its DRF teams and cleared waterlogged roads and fallen tree branches. They also cleared catch pits and nala blockages.

By 8 pm when last reports came in, the DRF had received 50 complaints and resolved 15 of them and work was in progress at the other spots.

The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) asked citizens to seek assistance from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) by dialing 9000113667 or GHMC helpline number 040 21111111.