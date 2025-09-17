Dalit Woman Gang-Raped in Odisha's Puri

Bhubaneswar: A 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped near the Maa Baliharachandi temple in Puri district, about 50 km from the state capital, after she and her male friend were filmed and blackmailed by a group of men. The incident, which took place on September 13, has sparked outrage across Odisha.

According to police sources, the woman and her friend had visited the temple and later headed to a nearby beach, where they were followed by the accused. The men secretly filmed the couple and demanded extortion money, forcing them to transfer Rs 2,500 via mobile and pay Rs 1,000 in cash. When the duo refused to give more, the miscreants thrashed the man and then took turns to rape the woman in front of him. The couple was later abandoned in a nearby forest area.

The survivor managed to narrate her ordeal to locals, who immediately informed the police. Three accused were taken into custody immediately while the main suspect, identified as Shiv Prasad Sahu, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon before fleeing to Andhra Pradesh. The police has seized the mobile phones used in the crime.

Reacting strongly to the incident, BJD president and former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said he was “deeply shocked and anguished” to learn about the crime.

“It is heart-rending to witness such horrifying patterns of violence against women reported across Odisha,” Patnaik said, adding that the BJP-led state government had “miserably failed to create confidence in the system where our daughters feel safe, valued and heard.”

He accused the ruling dispensation of making “theatrical displays of concern” while crimes against women continue unabated. Referring to similar incidents in Gopalpur, Balasore and Balanga, he said many victims and their families were still waiting for justice.

“If such a crime happens near a popular tourist spot often thronged by visitors from across the world, it will not only devastate the survivor but also tarnish Odisha’s image nationally and internationally,” Patnaik warned. He urged the BJP government to take the “strongest possible action” to restore women’s faith in the justice system.