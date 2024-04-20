Top
Daily Wage Labourer Loses Life in Electrical Accident

DC Correspondent
20 April 2024 5:58 PM GMT
Daily Wage Labourer Loses Life in Electrical Accident
While clearing rainwater, Tayappa came into accidental contact with a live electric cable. The resulting shock proved fatal, and Tayappa succumbed to his injuries.(Representational Image)

Kurnool: A pall of grief has descended upon Pathikonda town following the death of Tayappa, a 35-year-old resident of Ramakrishna Nagar. Tayappa, a daily wage labourer who worked at the local vegetable market, lost his life in a heartbreaking electrical accident on Saturday.

While clearing rainwater, Tayappa came into accidental contact with a live electric cable. The resulting shock proved fatal, and Tayappa succumbed to his injuries. The sudden loss has left his wife Kamala and their three children to cope with this immense tragedy.

