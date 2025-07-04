DAC Clears 10 Capital Acquisition Proposals Worth Rs 1.05 lakh Crore

New Delhi:The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, on Thursday granted preliminary approval to 10 capital acquisition proposals worth ₹1.05 lakh crore, all sourced indigenously. Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) was accorded for Armoured Recovery Vehicles, an Electronic Warfare System, an Integrated Common Inventory Management System for the three Services, and Surface-to-Air Missiles, procurements that will enhance mobility, air defence capability, logistics management and overall operational preparedness.

Among the critical projects cleared in the wake of the May 7-10 military clashes with Pakistan was the procurement of twelve Mine Counter-Measure Vessels (MCMVs) for over ₹44,000 crore. This long-sought deal follows three failed attempts over the past 15 years, most recently, negotiations with a South Korean firm broke down seven years ago. The Indian Navy, which currently has no MCMVs, has been pressing for these specialised ships to detect, track and neutralise underwater mines, threats that adversaries use to disrupt shipping and choke ports. The new vessels will be built in India.



AoNs were also granted for Moored Mines, Super Rapid Gun Mounts and Submersible Autonomous Vessels, bolstering the Navy’s and merchant marine’s defences against naval mine threats. All approvals fall under the “Buy (Indian–Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)” category, underscoring the government’s push to strengthen domestic defence design and production.