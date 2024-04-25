DA Case Against TSSPDCL Engineer

Hyderabad: The TSSPDCL Assistant Engineer, Operations, Keesara, Sanku Anil Kumar amassed illegal assets worth Rs 1.76 crore. The ACB officials registered a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against the accused officer.

The ACB officials on Wednesday conducted raids on the residence of accused officer Anil Kumar and unearthed his alleged illegal assets. During the searches, the ACB officials found that the accused officer Anil Kumar possessed six housing plots in Hyderabad, 4.5 acres of agricultural land, Rs 34 lakh cash. The searches revealed that the accused officer possessed movable and immovable properties worth Rs 1.76 crore in market value.

Earlier, the ACB caught red handed the accused officer Anil Kumar while accepting Rs 12,000 bribe from the complainant Bala Narsimha, electrical contractor, for doing official favour. The accused officer is under suspension from the government following his arrest.