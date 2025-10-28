Cyclone ‘Montha’ Batters Southern Odisha: Landslides Snap Key Routes

Bhubaneswar: Relentless rains under the influence of Cyclone Montha wreaked havoc on Tuesday across southern Odisha, triggering multiple landslides in Gajapati district and disrupting road connectivity to several remote villages. The storm, which is rapidly advancing toward the Andhra Pradesh coast, has also whipped up turbulent seas, stranding fishermen before timely rescue operations ensured their safety.

A major landslide occurred at Badagaon Ghat under R. Udayagiri block, where massive boulders and slush cascaded onto the main road, completely cutting off communication between Ramagiri and Badagaon. Connectivity to five nearby villages and parts of adjoining Ganjam district has also been severely hit.

Upon receiving information, R. Udayagiri Block Development Officer (BDO) and a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the spot to assess the damage. Till the last reports came in, efforts were underway to clear the debris and restore the crucial route at the earliest.

In another incident, a section of a hill collapsed along the Linga–Barabha road in Kashinagar block, blocking vehicular movement and isolating several habitations. Officials reported that part of the road had been washed away, rendering it impassable for four-wheelers. District authorities have deployed road clearance teams to reopen the route and ensure public safety.

Meanwhile, the sea turned perilous along the Odisha coast, severely disrupting fishing activities. Around sixty trawlers from Andhra Pradesh were caught in rough waters off Gopalpur in Ganjam district late Monday night. Swift intervention by Gopalpur Port authorities led to the successful rescue of all stranded trawlers and ten fishermen. The rescued crews were provided food and shelter by port officials.

Similarly, ten fishermen from Visakhapatnam had a narrow escape after their trawler’s anchor snapped near the Brahmagiri–Baliharchandi coast in Puri district. The vessel drifted for several hours before reaching shore safely. Authorities have urged fishermen to stay off the sea until conditions improve.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Montha—now classified as a severe cyclonic storm—is likely to make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh tonight. Moving west-northwest at about 12 kmph, the system’s centre was last located roughly 160 km from Machilipatnam, 240 km from Kakinada, and 530 km from Gopalpur.

High waves, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall are expected along the coastal belt as the storm approaches landfall. The administration in southern Odisha remains on high alert, with disaster response teams deployed and evacuation measures prepared for vulnerable areas.