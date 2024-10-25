 Top
Cyclone Dana: Flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata airports resume

25 Oct 2024 3:40 AM GMT
Cyclone Dana: Flight operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata airports resume
Kolkata: A deserted Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after several flights were cancelled in view of cyclone 'Dana' which is expected to make landfall in Odisha, in Kolkata, Thursday, Oct 24, 20

Bhubaneswar: Biju Patnaik International Airport here resumed its operation at 8 am this morning as the weather conditions became normal in Bhubaneswar, an official said.

The airport operation was suspended from 5 pm on October 24 in view of cyclone Dana which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika from midnight to early morning.
Though the airport authority had decided to suspend flight operation till 9 am on Friday, the operation resumed at 8 am as the weather conditions became normal, said Airport Director Prasanna Pradhan.

Flight operations also resumed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 8 am after it was closed for flight operations yesterday.


