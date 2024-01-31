Cybercriminal Nabbed For Rs.2.85 Crore Fraud

Hyderabad: The city cybercrime police arrested a notorious cyber-fraudster Javed Nawab Yakub Khan (29), who cheated gullible people to the tune of `2.85 crore after opening fake current accounts. He is involved in over 105 cases in different states, including 14 in Telangana.

A.V. Ranganath, CCS (Crime &SIT) DCP, stated in a release here on Wednesday that they had swung into action after a local victim lodged a complaint about getting a call and messages from the fraudster on Whatsapp and Telegram that his parcels were stuck in the customs department as they contained illegal material. The fraudsters informed that he had to pay to RBI for verification and getting a clearance certificate. Javed collected Rs.8,74,998 from the victim, whose subsequent calls, on realising that he was conned, were not answered.