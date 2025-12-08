Cybercrime Surge In Odisha: Over Rs 222 Crore Siphoned Off In Just 16 Months

Bhubaneswar: Cybercriminals have swindled more than Rs 222 crore from unsuspecting citizens in Odisha over the past 16 months, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Legislative Assembly in a written reply on Monday.

According to official data, the state recorded 3,486 cybercrime cases during the period. Police have so far arrested 727 accused, while charge sheets have been filed against 104 individuals involved in various digital frauds.

The total amount siphoned off through cybercrime has been pegged at Rs 222,09,78,647. Authorities have managed to refund only Rs 61.36 lakh to victims, while bank accounts containing Rs 6.74 crore have been frozen during ongoing investigations.

The CM’s disclosures came in response to a non-starred question from Pattangi Congress MLA Rama Chandra Kadam, who sought details on the number of “digital arrests” made by cyber fraudsters during the period, as well as arrests and refunds related to such crimes.

“As many as 69 digital arrests occurred in the past 16 months,” Majhi said, adding that law enforcement agencies are continuing their crackdown on cyber syndicates.

The figures underline the state’s growing vulnerability. In the three years preceding May 2025, cyber fraudsters had drained about Rs 125 crore, with over 6,000 cases registered and 1,388 arrests made.

Crime Branch Director General, Vinaytosh Mishra, had earlier noted that multiple specialised teams are probing cybercrime cases while sustained awareness campaigns are being undertaken to educate citizens.