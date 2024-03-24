Cybercrime Cops Arrest Habitual Matrimonial Offender from City

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad cybercrime police arrested a notorious offender, who prowled on matrimonial websites and cheated women by promising to marry them and making off with their money. Police estimate that he has pocketed Rs.2.71 crore from one victim.

The accused, Potluri Sribala Vamshi Krishna, has been involved in a series of matrimonial frauds, targeting victims by creating fake profiles and deceiving them with promises of marriage and opportunities abroad.

According to police, the case came to light when a 30-year-old woman from Madinaguda filed a complaint stating that she had connected with the profile of one Rishi Kumar on a matrimony app.

Claiming to be a US-based assistant director at Glenmark Pharma, Kumar misled the victim into believing that she needed to increase her Cibil score to process a US partner visa. He convinced her to take out loans from various sources, including personal loans and credit cards, to boost her Cibil score. Additionally, he roped in the victim's cousin, promising her a job at Microsoft in Australia.

Subsequently, Kumar and his accomplice Nirmala, manipulated the victim's cousin into taking loans, resulting in financial losses for both the victims to the tune of Rs.2,71,79,044.

Vamshi Krishna's modus operandi involved creating fake profiles on matrimonial websites and engaging in extensive conversations with the potential victims, said Cybercrime ACP Ravinder Reddy.

The accused has a history of similar offences since 2011. Around nine cases are registered against him in various police stations in Hyderabad, he said.

Many bank passbooks, debit/credit cards and mobile phones have been seized from his possession.