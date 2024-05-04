Cyberabad Traffic Police Crack Down on Wrong-Way Driving, File 239 FIRs
Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police said they had filed 239 FIRs against motorists driving on the wrong side of the road, and urged motorists to desist from the practice. Cyberabad joint commissioner of police, traffic, Joel Davis, emphasised the importance of using designated lanes and avoiding shortcuts or driving against traffic flow.
Police announced enforcement of stricter penalties for offenders and increased surveillance. They asked motorists to follow rules.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story