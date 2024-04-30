Hyderabad: The Cyberabad's Special Operations Team (SOT) along with various police stations in separate operations under the model code of conduct confiscated of Rs.1,96,70,324 in cash. The police were looking for suspicious cash transportation without supporting documents.

Among the intercepted vehicles were those belonging to two logistics firms that refill ATMs, one vehicle yielding Rs.74,07,791 and the other Rs.34 lakh.

Two vehicles of another ATM cash-filler carrying Rs.21,74,520 and Rs.19,26,405 were also seized. A private individual's vehicle was intercepted within the Mokila police area, resulting in the confiscation of Rs.15 lakh.