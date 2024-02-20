Cyberabad Police Urges Proper Helmet Use after Accidents

Hyderabad: Based on the video of an accident where the victim’s helmet flies off, Cyberabad police asked two-wheeler riders to wear helmets with the BSI mark and use the strap to secure it. Wearing certified helmets properly helps save lives, the police said.

"Statistics reveal that out of 150 road accidents, approximately 60 involve bikers who are not wearing helmets. Pillion riders are also at risk and we strongly advise them to wear helmets," said Cyberabad traffic inspector G. Guruvaiah.

He said that in the last two months, there were 64 accidents involving two-wheelers, resulting in 23 pillion riders sustaining injuries.