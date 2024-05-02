Cyberabad Cyber Crime police issues advisory for P2P Crypto trading

Hyderabad: With the popularity of crypto currency growing each day, the dangers with it are also on the rise.

In a bid to escape from the strict vigil of cyber cops, fraudsters are employing new tools and strategies to deceit the victims.

In a latest cyber fraud, the cyber-criminals have targeted people who indulge in Peer-to-peer (P2P) crypto trading, posing as intermediary mule accounts to evade detection, the fraudsters are duping innocent victims using various social media platforms. Victims after falling prey are reporting the crimes to cybercrime reporting portal or helpline 1930 but the cyber criminals with their tactics are converting funds to other currencies making it difficult for the bank to get a refund.

The Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police have issued an advisory in this regard and asked individuals to stay vigilant.

Advisory:

- Abstain from Peer-to-peer crypto trading

- Ignore any unknown messages regarding online trading

- Refrain from engaging with calls concerning trading

- Exercise caution while trading with new acquaintances

- Contact cyber crime helpline 1930 swiftly for any complaints or queries