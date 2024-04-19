Cyberabad cops issue traffic advisory in view of Annual Brahmotsavams at Chilkur Balaji Temple

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for general public and for people visiting the Chilkur Balaji Temple.



The traffic police have also listed out an alternate route for the devotees to reach the temple from Mehdipatnam.

The advisory states that there is a slow traffic movement at the Balaji temple from TSPA via Aziz Nagar in view of the Annual Brahmotsavams.

Traffic Update An alternative route to reach Chevella from Mehdipatnam. pic.twitter.com/Qm3kWUmhx7





Devotees have thronged the Chilkur Balaji Temple in large numbers as Brahmotsavams begin on Friday leading to huge vehicular traffic on road leading to the temple.

The annual Brahmotsavams at the Chilkur Balaji temple will be held for 7 days starting today.