Cyber Watchdog Warns Against Digital Arrest by Scamsters

New Delhi: Indian cyber-security agency CERT-In on Sunday issued an advisory flagging several modus operandi being used by cyber fraudsters including “digital arrest” to dupe people by stealing their money and private data.

The advisory was issued on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned people against such frauds in his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio broadcast and warned them about the ‘digital arrest’ scam, clarifying that no government agency threatens individuals over the phone or demands money.

Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In), functioning under the ministry of electronics and information technology, advisory said digital arrest is an online scam as government agencies do not use platforms like WhatsApp or Skype for official communication. “Verify their identity by directly contacting the relevant agency,” it recommended.

The advisory said in a case of digital arrest, victims receive a phone call, e-mail or message claiming that they are under investigation for illegal activities, such as identity theft or money laundering.

The scammer threatens the victim with arrest or legal consequences unless he takes immediate action. They often create a sense of panic to prevent rational thinking, the advisory said.

Under the guise of “clearing their name”, “assisting with the investigation” or “refundable security deposit/escrow account”, individuals are coerced into transferring large sums of money to specified bank accounts or UPI IDs, it noted.

Stressing that one should not transfer money “under pressure” as legitimate law-enforcement agencies “will never pressure you into sending money immediately”, the CERT-IN suggested: “Take a moment to assess the situation calmly before responding. Avoid sharing personal information and never disclose sensitive personal or financial details over the phone or video calls, especially to unknown numbers.”

“If someone demands money over the phone or online, it’s most likely a scam,” it said, adding that staying “vigilant and informed” is crucial to protect oneself from this “emerging cyber threat”.

The advisory also spoke about other online cons like “phishing scams”, in which scammers create e-mails or messages that appear legitimate, often using logos and branding from trusted organisations; “lottery and prize scams” where victims receive notifications claiming that they have won a huge amount of money and to claim the prize, they are asked to pay a processing fee or taxes.

It said scammers exploit “hope and greed” to carry out lottery scams. “Emotional manipulation scams” are perpetrated on online dating communication apps where scammers build emotional connections and then solicit money for emergencies like medical treatment and request that funds be sent via crypto currency.

“Job scams” are meant to con fresh graduates by posting fake work listings on legitimate hiring portals or social media.

As part of “tech support scams”, cyber criminals take advantage of a user’s lack of technical knowledge and stealthily gain access to his computer by warning about a virus and then steal sensitive personal data.

“Investment scams” cash on a person’s desire to earn quick money as they promise “unrealistic” returns via Ponzi or pyramid schemes and in “cash-on-delivery scams”, criminals set up fake online stores accepting cash on delivery orders. When the product is delivered, it is either counterfeit or completely different from what was advertised.