Cyber Security Chief Seeks Support of Banks to Contain Cybercrimes

Hyderabad: Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) director Shikha Goel on Wednesday asked all bankers, including Reserve Bank of India, to implement a standard operating procedure (SoP) whereby citizens, whose money stood frozen in accounts of suspects, get their money back on a priority basis.

Goel was chairing a stakeholder’s meeting of various banks and intermediary players at the Telangana ICCC. The meeting was attended by senior officers from RBI and representatives of major banks like State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

The meeting was held to streamline interagency corporations in fighting cybercrime in the state. Goel presented broad insights into cybercrime related activities in the state and the action taken thereof.

She urged the banking channel players to ensure timely response to various information and action requests initiated by the state police in its quest to curb the menace.

The director also sought suggestions on making available videos from ATM machines where actual withdrawals have been made by criminals. This would go a long way in securing actual time stamped proof of crime.