Cyber Experts Preach Caution On International Change Your Password Day

Hyderabad: Experts, on the occasion of International Change Your Password Day on February 1, emphasised the critical roles passwords play and called for regular changes by using personalised information that would be hard to crack by hackers.

Cyber expert Moutan Sarkar likened passwords to a toothbrush: Personal, regularly changed, and not to be shared.

Sarkar advocated for a three-pronged approach to password security. “Firstly, cultivate strong, memorable passwords. Consider using the first line of your favourite song, ensuring it's not a dictionary word. This practice adds a layer of complexity while remaining easy to recall,” she said.

“Secondly, compartmentalise your digital life with separate passwords for each account. This minimises the domino effect in case of a security breach,” Sarkar said, stressing the importance of diversity in password management.

“Thirdly, embrace Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). In the era of ever-present keyloggers, MFA acts as a formidable barrier, adding an extra layer of protection,” she said.

Sharing a cautionary tale, Sarkar said: “Even with good intentions, sharing passwords can lead to unintended consequences. I once orchestrated a surprise birthday party for a friend after obtaining his Gmail password for a 'live demo' – a vivid example of how easily things can escalate.”

Sarkar also preached caution during travel. “Avoid using public Wi-Fi at airports, railway stations, or hotels. These networks are susceptible to password sniffing, putting your security at risk.”