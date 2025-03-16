Customs Seize Rs 3.67 Cr Worth of Gold at Mumbai Airport; 4 Arrested

Mumbai: The Mumbai Customs seized gold worth Rs 3.67 crore in separate operations and arrested four persons, including a woman, at the international airport in the city, an official said on Sunday. The official said that three of the accused worked at stores in the airport and were allegedly helping members of a smuggling racket to carry gold out of the premises.

He said the seizures were made on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, and customs officials detained one Pradip Pawar, who worked at the airport, on suspicion. Officials recovered pouches of gold dust from Pawar, who had concealed them in his pants, and on questioning, he revealed that he had received the consignment from transit passengers, the official said.

He said Pawar stated that he was supposed to hand the gold over to another accused, Mohammed Imran Nagori. The official said Nagori, who was subsequently nabbed, gave the name of Anshu Gupta, who worked at the airport and had handed him four pouches of gold dust smuggled by transit passengers.

Authorities arrested Gupta, a sales associate with a restaurant at the airport. She allegedly received a commission for smuggling, he added.