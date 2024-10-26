Custodial death of Badlapur case accused: Probe panel invites statements from affected persons

Thane: The Commission of Inquiry probing the killing of Badlapur school sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde in police firing, on Saturday asked those who are "personally acquainted" with the incident or affected by it to submit their statements. The Justice Dilip Bhosale Commission of Inquiry, which is probing the case, issued a notification to invite statements.

Two girls, aged four and five years, were allegedly sexually abused by Shinde, an attendant, inside the toilet of a school at Badlapur in Thane district in August. The accused was subsequently arrested, but was shot dead by police in an alleged shoot-out on September 23.

The Maharashtra government later formed the single-member Commission of Inquiry headed by Chief Justice (retired) of the Allahabad High Court Dilip Bhosale.

The panel was tasked to probe the sequence of events which happened at the Mumbra bypass in Thane on September 23, regarding the exchange of fire between Shinde and the police escort party that resulted in his death, and the causes and consequences.

The probe will also focus on whether any individual or group of individuals or organisation was seen directly or indirectly responsible for the incident. It will also ascertain whether steps taken by the police in handling the situation were appropriate.

The panel will conduct a detailed examination of all related aspects and events of the incident. It will suggest short-term and long-term measures to be taken by police to avoid recurrence of such an incident.

The notification issued by the commission says, "All persons personally acquainted with, affected from or concerned with the matter under inquiry and such other incident prior, during and subsequent to the event which occurred on 23rd September 2024, should submit their statement to the Commission on affidavit."