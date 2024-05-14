YSRC Says Voting Positive, Alleges TD Behind Clashes

Vijayawada: YSRC state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy appreciated Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for working tirelessly for the marginalised and poor communities across the state.

“The government's positive work has resulted in overwhelming pro-government voting,” he remarked at a press conference on Monday.

Ramakrishna Reddy observed that people had arrived at the polling stations with a clear decision about whom to vote for. They had a positive intention of rewarding the work of the state government like never before.

The YSRC general secretary alleged that TD leaders started the poll process with stabbing incidents in the morning in Chittoor and Palnadu districts. Further, TD goons resorted to violence in Macherla, Tekkali, Kuppam, Vemuru, Vinukonda, Sattenapalli, Ponnur, Addanki and Amalapuram soon after the polling began.

Ramakrishna Reddy accused the TD gangs of being involved in rigging and vandalising of EVMs.

The YSRC leader alleged that IPS officer AB Venkateswara Rao is behind many incidents that took place on poll day.