YSRC Says ‘TD Responsible for Poll Violence, Action Against Police Observer Sought

Vijayawada: YSRC general-secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that anti-social elements are inciting violence against YSRC leaders and activists.

He accused the Telugu Desam of targeting the poor and vulnerable sections of the society during the polling. Negligence by the police is clearly visible in the TD-initiated attacks, he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ramakrishna Reddy said TD gangs indulged in violence to disrupt polling and obstruct votes from casting their vote to the YSRC. “The Election Commission, which should be impartial, is biased towards the opposition alliance. EC should take responsibility for the incidents of violence and the failure of the police,” he said, citing its abrupt transfer of the state police chief midway through the elections.

“It seems that this is the first time the Election Commission is not acting independently. We request EC to act responsibly and take appropriate action against the assailants,” he said.

Ramakrishna Reddy said TD chief Chandrababu Naidu was plotting strategies to create anarchy in the state. “TD is conspiring to create insecurity among sincere officials. YSRC feels the opposition is conspiring to unleash attacks during the counting on June 4. EC must take steps to restore peace in the state.”

Telugu Desam resorted to violence and riots in various places including Macharla, Tirupati, Tadipatri, Palnadu etc with a view to facilitate rigging of the polls, Sajjala said, adding that complaints were lodged with the election commission and state DGP regarding the present attacks.

Ramakrishna Reddy pointed out that 29 officers were transferred in the state on election eve, out of which 25 were police officers without any thorough inquiry. The newly posted officers had no proper knowledge of the situation on the ground.

He said that all the transferred officers on election duty belonged to SC, ST and Minority communities, signifying a method in the madness.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the transfers were done only on the basis of complaints made by BJP state president Purandeswari. The state DGP was transferred days before the elections, he pointed out, and expressed concern how the new officer could catch up with the situation in such a hurry.

One the day before the elections, the Nandyal SP was transferred, Sajjala noted, and said the violence and attacks took place precisely in the areas where the police officers were transferred by EC.

Ramakrishna Reddy said the appointment of Deepak Mishra, IPS, retired, as the special police observer for the present polls in AP was questionable. “We seek an investigation by an independent agency into Mishra's actions and the impact of his actions on the present violent incidents.”