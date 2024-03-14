YSRC Opposes CAA, Party Says CAA in Its Current Form Is Unacceptable

Vijayawada: The YSRC says it opposes the Citizenship Amendment Act in its present form.

Party MLA Hafeez Khan said, “Our party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, in the last 5 years, mentioned hundreds of times that there will be no discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, party, or region with respect to the social welfare programmes, law and order or justice."

"Therefore, the YSRC doesn't accept the CAA rules in its current format. We, on the floor of the Parliament, have sought amendments to the law so that it is acceptable to each and every one. We should amend it in a way that we give the same rights to Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Sikhs, and Christians, as well as Muslims.”

Hafeez Khan said the CAA later can lead to the NRC (National Register for Citizens) and NPR (National Population Register). “In NRC or NPR, if an Indian Muslim is not able to prove his citizenship, the CAA provisions of support will not apply to him.”

He pointed out that, however, if anyone from any other religion faces a similar situation, then CAA will be applicable and he or she will be provided protection.

Hafeez Khan said, “Today, there is a lot of distress within the Muslim community that they might be targeted through NRC/NPR, and that CAA will not shield them. So we request the central government to rethink and take everyone into confidence.”