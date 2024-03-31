YSRC MLA Biyyapu Madhusudana Reddy Slams Naidu Over Shiva Remark

Tirupati: YSR Congress MLA Biyyapu Madhusudana Reddy slammed opposition leader and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for propagating blatant lies during the latter’s recent Praja Galam Yatra in Tirupati district.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Srikalahasti on Sunday, Madhusudana Reddy condemned Naidu for dragging deities of Srikalahastheeswara Temple saying there has been no Shiva in Srikalahasti for past five years of the YSRC rule.

The MLA said contrary to Naidu's charges, YSRC government has conducted sacred Kumbhabhishekam at multiple ancient temples across the constituency, including in the native village of Naidu's aide Bojjala Sudhir Reddy, who is TD’s Srikalahasti constituency nominee.

Continuing his assault, Madhusudana Reddy accused Bojjala family of stealing precious silver serpent idols of Rahu and Kethu from Srikakulam temple. He alleged that as forest minister in the previous TD regime, Bojjala Sudhir's father, Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy, had smuggled precious wood abroad despite repeated warnings from Naidu himself.