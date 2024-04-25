Top
YSRC Dares Pawan To Debate on Kapu Funds

DC Correspondent
24 April 2024 7:42 PM GMT
Adapa Seshu raises concerns about Pawan Kalyans political alliances, demanding transparency in his affiliations.
Vijayawada: YSRC Kapu leader Adapa Seshu criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for speculating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has lakhs of crores rupees.

Speaking to the media persons on Wednesday, he asked Pawan, who claims to have read lakhs of books, whether he knows what an election affidavit means.

Seshu said Jagan Mohan Reddy has officially declared his assets in the election affidavit. He advised PK to visit the website of the Election Commission for more clarity on the Chief Minister’s assets.

“Pawan Kalyan is making baselessly allegations only to create confusion among people,” the Kapu leader charged.

