YSRC Dares Naidu To Join Debate on Polavaram

Vijayawada: Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has challenged Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu to join a debate on the Polavaram project, and claimed that he would prove Naidu responsible for the delay caused to Polavaram.

Addressing the media at Sattenapalli on Sunday, the minister termed Naidu as a political dancer. “He dances with family members during Sankranti celebrations for the public and with Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for money in the movies.”

The minister said, “Naidu says I don't know about the Cusecs. Are you ready to discuss Polavaram, Chandrababu? Naidu is the main accused of non-completion of Polavaram. I am ready to prove the failure of Naidu in Polavaram with proofs and evidence.”

“I Challenge Naidu to join the debate on Polavaram, if he has guts. I know cusecs, TMCs, projects. Come to the discussion table. Let's discuss now why Polavaram was not completed and let’s decide whose fault it is. Naidu performed Bhajans for Polavaram without putting the gates.”

“Public money is ruined because of Naidu’s incompetence and the TD government’s greed. Polavaram was damaged due to Naidu using Polavaram as an ATM, as PM Modi said. We are trying to fix it. I am ready to discuss Polavaram at any moment.”

Referring to former YSRC leaders Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu and Janga Krishna Murthy and Kanna Lakshminarayana, who were rejected by the YSRC, minister Rambabu said Chandrababu has descended to the level of “playing politics by giving tickets to those we left behind.”

Minister Rambabu said, “Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan are nowhere to be seen. Are they afraid that the supporting baskets will move if you come out of Mangalagiri and Pithapuram? Pawan Kalyan does campaigns for two days but suddenly cancels it and sleeps for five days. Why does Pawan need to play politics anymore when Naidu is incapable?”

Ambati Rambabu said that the person (Naidu) who has been the chief minister for 14 years should see how many people came for his public meetings in Sattenapalli and Krosur on Saturday. “Naidu did two utter flop public meetings in Palnadu.”