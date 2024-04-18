YSRC Alleges Naidu Behind Stone Attack on CM

Vijayawada: YSRC’s senior leader Kanumuri Ravichandra Reddy has alleged that Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is behind the stone attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, he said police officers working on the stone-pelting investigation have not yet said anything much about their investigation.

Yet, Chandrababu is going about the town saying YSRC is trying to implicate TD Vijayawada Central candidate Bonda Uma in the case.

“The opposition leader’s statement is malicious. How come Naidu and other TD leaders are speculating about the person to be arrested? Do they know who carried out the attack,” Ravichandra Reddy asked.

He said Naidu believed that the craze for Jagan's bus yatra would subside after it crossed. But the yatra turned out to be a great hit in Vijayawada too.

“Naidu could not bear to see the yatra being a big hit in Vijayawada. He thus hatched the conspiracy of launching the stone attack on the Chief Minister and blaming YSRC for carrying out a self-attack. This is false,” the senior leader stated.

He charged that Telugu Desam has already become a bankrupt party. He said by the afternoon of June 4, TD will register another humiliating defeat in the 2024 general elections.