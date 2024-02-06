YSR Health University to Hold 26th Convocation Today

Vijayawada: Dr YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS) gears up for its 26th convocation on Tuesday. The ceremony to be held at The Venue Convention Centre.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and YSRUHS Chancellor, S. Abdul Nazeer, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. The ceremony will witness 60 deserving students receive medals for their academic excellence.

Recognising outstanding contributions to the field of mental health, Dr Prathima Murthy, director of the National Institute of Mental and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, and a renowned professor of psychiatry, will be conferred with an honorary doctorate.

Dr K. Babji, Vice Chancellor of YSRUHS, addressed the media, highlighting the university's strides in recent years. He attributed the sanction of 600 new PG seats in 2022-24 to the state government's reform initiatives and expressed gratitude to the National Medical Commission for granting these seats.

In line with the state government's vision of establishing 17 new government medical colleges, Dr Babji announced that five are already operational. He also mentioned the introduction of new courses in pharmacy, psychology, and physiotherapy, enriching the university's curriculum.

Underlining the university's commitment to research, Dr. Babji shared details about scholarships provided to over 400 UG students pursuing research in various medical fields. Faculty members have also received research grants of Rs. 2 lakh each, fostering collaborations with prestigious institutions like AIIMS, KL University, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Tirupati.

YSRUHS embraces paperless communication and leverages AI technology to streamline processes, enhancing administrative efficiency and transparency.

University Registrar V. Radhika Reddy informed that students who successfully completed their courses in 2020 and 2021 will be awarded their degrees during the convocation. The ceremony will witness the presentation of 59 gold medals, 17 silver medals, and 24 compliments to acknowledge the outstanding achievements of students.