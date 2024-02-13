Youth Outfits Turn Up Heat on YSRC Govt Over DSC

Tirupati: Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and the Andhra Pradesh Youth Congress staged a protest on Monday demanding that the state government immediately increase the number of teacher posts to 30,000 as against the 6,000 announced in the recent District Selection Committee (DSC).

The protest, led by NSUI state president Naga Madhu Yadav and AP Youth Congress president Rama Rao, took place outside the residence of energy, forests, and mines minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy. The protestors took out a rally from Balaji Colony to Amaravathi Nagar, raising slogans against the state government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The protesters condemned the YSRC government for not fulfilling its election promise of holding DSC annually to fill 25,000 teaching posts. Instead, just months before the 2024 Assembly polls, the state government has announced only 6,000 teaching posts through the DSC.

Protestors said that if the number of posts is not increased to 30,000, the unemployed youth would vote against the ruling YSR Congress. The protest comes at a time when the opposition has upped its criticism of the government’s handling of recruitment in various departments.