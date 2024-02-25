Youth Launch WhatsApp Campaign To Retain Train Halt at Nekkonda

Warangal: Youth of Nekkonda in Narsampet constituency of Warangal district have launched a WhatsApp campaign in the region to ensure that the Intercity express train continues to halt at the Nekkonda railway station, thereby helping at least around two lakh residents of the Narsampet constituency.

Nekkonda is the only railway station in Narsampet constituency. Daily express and super-fast express train services run through Nekkonda railway station to Tirupati, Vijayawada, Guntur, Hyderabad, Delhi and Shirdi.

In the past, neither super-fast nor express trains halted at Nekkonda railway station. People who had to take a train to travel for education, work, pilgrimage or get treatment had to reach either Warangal or Kazipet railway stations, covering 50–60 kilometres, or to Mahabubabad or Khammam railway stations, covering 40–70 kilometres, spending time and considerable.

People of Nekkonda and Narsampet mandals then petitioned for halt of trains at Nekkonda station. In this regard, they gave a representation to central minister G. Kishan Reddy, who took up the issue with the railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. On Vaishnaw orders, officials of South Central Railway (SCR) gave their nod for temporarily halting the Intercity express at Nekkonda. The train is accordingly stopping

But SCR authorities have made it clear that the halt will be for around six months. If Indian Railways does not get income by halting the Intercity train, the halt will be withdrawn.

This had led to the areas’ youth led by G. Venkataramana to form a WhatsApp group and appeal to people to utilise train travel from Nekkonda by purchasing tickets to wherever they need to travel. Not only are the youth campaigning on social media, they have also invested in putting up banners to motivate people to travel by train. This way, they feel Nekkonda will generate money for the Railways and more express trains will start stopping at the railway station.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Venkataramana pointed out that there are government employees, students, farmers and pilgrims who need to travel, whether to Vijayawada, Guntur, Hyderabad, Tirupati or Shirdi. They spent considerable money to reach their destinations when Nekkonda had no halt.

Venkataramana said their group is thus campaigning to create awareness among people to take the train from Nekkonda, so that they will benefit. Money generated via purchasing tickets from Nekkonda could encourage Railways to halt more trains at the railway station.

Narsaiah, a farmer, underlined that there are several farmers in not only Nekkonda but also surrounding mandals, who frequently visit Guntur for purchasing fertilisers, pesticides and seeds. There are also many migrants from Guntur and other parts of AP, who have settled in the Narsampet constituency. They face problems while visiting their native places now and then. Halting of express trains at Nekkonda railway station will be highly helpful to them, Narsaiah observed.