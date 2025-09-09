You Know How Count is Going on: Tharoor ahead of VP Poll

New Delhi: Ahead of the elections for the Vice President of India, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that Opposition MPs will cast their votes, but admitted there is a difference in numbers between the NDA and the Opposition parties.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Tharoor said, "See, we will cast our votes. These elections are important. You know how the count is going on, what can I say?"

Meanwhile, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel expressed confidence in NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan, saying he will be the next Vice President of India. "Both candidates and their supporters are ready. NDA has more count, and Radhakrishnan will become the Vice-President. We will vote in his favour, and the NDA will win. We will congratulate him and he will run the proceedings of the House smoothly... Everything will be cleared by the evening," he said.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Vice Presidential contest, the NDA has expressed confidence in the victory of its candidate, CP Radhakrishnan, while the Opposition parties are rallying in support of their candidate, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy.

Both the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and Opposition parties held mock polls ahead of the crucial vote, instructing MPs to be cautious in exercising their franchise to avoid invalid ballots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said CP Radhakrishnan’s candidature has generated immense enthusiasm. "Participated in the NDA meeting in Delhi, attended by MPs across the NDA family. The candidature of Thiru CP Radhakrishnan has generated immense enthusiasm all across. People believe that he will be an excellent Vice President, who will enrich the office with his wisdom and insights," he posted on X.

The INDIA bloc also held a mock drill to reduce the risk of invalid ballots. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said, "The entire opposition is united. A mock poll was conducted for the Vice Presidential election... Even small details were explained so that no mistake happens."

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential elections.