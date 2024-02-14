World Needs Inclusive and Sensitive Governments, Says Modi





New Delhi: Pitching the need for inclusivity in his keynote address at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the world needs “inclusive and sensitive governments that can take everyone along” and which are “clean, transparent and free from corruption”, adding people need “minimum government and maximum governance”. Addressing a packed audience, Mr. Modi referred to India as a “Vishwa Bandhu” (friend of the world) which had followed this vision during its G-20 presidency last year and had advocated the message of “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said governments across the world should use technology to improve the lives of people and bolster the ease of living, mobility, justice, and doing business. Pointing out that governmental interference should be minimal in people’s lives, Mr Modi pitched for last-mile delivery and listed the achievements of his own government towards improving the lives of people, including direct benefit transfers, that had eliminated the scope for corruption. Saying a holistic approach was needed, he referred to women-led development in India for social, economic, and political empowerment, of how hundreds of millions had been pulled out of poverty and how the country had made giant strides in the fintech and digital payments sector. The Prime Minister also spoke about the menace of terrorism and the need for all nations to fight this menace together.

Another issue raised by him was for the world to become environment-friendly and adopt green energy, noting that India had suggested a pro-planet roadmap for the globe in the form of a Life Style for Environment (LiFE). He also spoke about the need for reform in global multilateral institutions.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister held a bilateral meeting with the Emir of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the vice-president, Prime Minister, and defence minister of the UAE, thanking him for “the grant of land for an Indian Community Hospital in Dubai which will offer affordable healthcare facilities for Indian blue-collar workers”, and expressing “deep appreciation” for this. New Delhi also said “Both leaders held discussions on a wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, investment, technology, space, education and people-to-people ties”, adding: “They expressed their satisfaction at the rapidly growing economic and commercial ties between India and the UAE, and acknowledged in particular the key role played by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. They also welcomed the signing of the Bilateral Investment Treaty.”

Both leaders also “virtually laid the foundation stone of the Bharat Mart at Jebel Ali Free Trade Zone in Dubai that is to be built by DP World”. They also “expressed confidence that Bharat Mart will propel India-UAE bilateral trade further by leveraging Jebel Ali Port’s strategic location and strength in logistics”. Mr. Modi said, “Bharat Mart has the potential to play an important role in promoting exports of the micro, small, and medium sectors of India by providing them an effective platform to reach out to international buyers in the Gulf, West Asia, Africa, and Eurasia”.

Thanking the Dubai ruler “for his graciousness towards the Indian community” living there, both leaders also “acknowledged the contribution of the Indian diaspora in Dubai’s evolution into a global hub for trade, services and tourism”, New Delhi added, Mr. Modi also invited his UAE counterpart to visit India at his earliest convenience.

In a separate bilateral meeting that Mr. Modi held on the sidelines with Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, “both leaders recognised the long-standing friendly relations and ancient geographical ties between the two countries and discussed ways to advance bilateral ties and appreciated the close cooperation between the two countries in various multilateral fora, including the UN”. New Delhi said the Prime Minister “reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthen India-Madagascar partnership and to Vision SAGAR -- Security and Growth for All in the Region -- and conveyed that as a fellow developing country in the Indian Ocean Region, India will remain a committed partner in the development journey of Madagascar”, a large island nation off the west coast of Africa.