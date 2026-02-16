World is Coming to India: PM Welcomes Delegates to AI Summit

New Delhi: The tech leaders of the World are in India today as the mega AI-India Impact summit gets underway in the capital. The AI India Expo will be inaugurated later in the day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister on Monday welcomed the delegates to the mega event highlighting the role of the country's youth in driving technological progress.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote," It is a matter of immense pride for us that people from all over the world are coming to India for the India AI Impact Summit. This also shows the capability of our country's youth. This occasion is further proof that our country is progressing rapidly in the field of science and technology and is making an important contribution to global development."PM Modi will inaugurate the India AI Impact Expo 2026 at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The India AI Impact Expo 2026 will be held from February 16 to 20 alongside the India AI Impact Summit and is envisioned as a national showcase of artificial intelligence in action, bringing together policy, innovation, and large-scale implementation under one platform.

The Expo will be held across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres and will host global technology companies, startups, academia, research institutions, Union Ministries, State Governments, and international partners.

Thirteen country pavilions will highlight international collaboration in the AI ecosystem, including participation from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and African nations.

More than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations will be organised across three thematic "chakras"--People, Planet, and Progress--reflecting AI's broad-based impact across sectors.

Over 600 high-potential startups are set to participate, many of which are building globally relevant and population-scale AI solutions already deployed in real-world settings.

The Expo is also expected to attract over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, and aims to foster global partnerships and business opportunities within the AI ecosystem. In addition, more than 500 sessions featuring over 3,250 speakers and panellists will be conducted during the event.

Meanwhile, the Impact Summit, the first international AI summit hosted in the Global South, will showcase New Delhi's ambition: to shape an AI future that is inclusive, responsible, and impactful. Under the IndiaAI Mission, the country is unveiling 12 indigenous foundation models developed by homegrown startups and consortia, trained on vast Indian datasets and tailored to the nation's 22 official languages.

The summit will showcase them alongside the AI Impact Expo, a sprawling 70,000-square-metre showcase of real-world applications, from precision farming to accessible education.

For India, a nation projected to see its AI market surge past USD 17 billion by 2027, this summit is more than a diplomatic triumph - it's a declaration of intent.

With 800 million internet users, a booming startup scene, and world-class digital public infrastructure, India is positioning itself as the bridge between innovation and impact.