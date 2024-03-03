World Bank, RTI Praise AP’s Family Doctor Programme

Vijayawada: World Bank Group and Research Triangle Institute (RTI) have praised Andhra Pradesh for introducing the Family Doctor programme in Andhra Pradesh for ensuring better healthcare for people of the state.

Announcing this on Saturday, chief secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy said the two organisations had conducted a study at the district level about the health benefits of the family doctor system.

Participating in a video programme with the CS and health officials from Delhi, World Bank Group representative Amit and RTI representative Satya said before implementation of the family doctor concept, their organisation has studied the health situation in AP and examined the increase in use of medicines and diagnostic tests.

After the introduction of the family doctor concept, it has been seen that there are more diagnostic tests being ordered at the family doctors’ level than at primary and village health centres.

Amit and Satya said their organisation has given many suggestions to the government to run the family doctor programme more successfully.

Later, the chief secretary revealed that the burden on Aarogyasri is expected to reduce with introduction of the family doctors programme. He said a corollary of the family doctor concept is government paying special attention to issues such as prevention of malnutrition and anaemia among women and girls.

Dr. Jawahar Reddy appreciated RTI for studying the family doctor policy and giving suggestions with regard to its efficient implementation.