World Autism Day Celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Autism Vocational Centre celebrated its second anniversary in the Army Ordnance Corps (AOC) centre premises on World Autism Day.

The event saw dances, sloka recitations, piano and singing sessions and other activities from children in the autistic spectrum.

Gowrisha, an autistic student of the centre, spoke about their day-to-day activities and said they start their day with prayers, yoga, meditation and Zumba. Later, they have basic IT training. She said the centre taught financial skills like handling money and basic accounting, domestic skills like cooking, baking, laundry and ironing, small productions like paper bags, lamps, paper plates, organic soaps and envelopes.

Centre’s founder Soumia Nair, speaking to Deccan Chronicle, said “The centre’s main goal is to nurture the kids into being independent in today’s society. We recently inaugurated a junior wing, for autistic children aged 03 to 14 years. Each child is unique, and nurturing their strengths and abilities while addressing their specific needs is important.”

In Habsiguda, Dr Sarojini Autism & Child Development Centre organised a 2-km awareness walk, with more than 100 students, parents, therapists and specialists participating in the event.

Playback singer Lipsika Bhashyam participated in the walk. She interacted with several special children and sang songs for them.